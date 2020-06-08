ValuEngine Lowers China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Life Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.65.

Shares of LFC opened at $10.29 on Friday. China Life Insurance has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $11.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that China Life Insurance will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.5134 per share. This is a positive change from China Life Insurance’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. China Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in China Life Insurance by 22.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 61,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in China Life Insurance by 3.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 421,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 13,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.

