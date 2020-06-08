ValuEngine Lowers CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

CDK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut CDK Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CDK Global from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CDK Global has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.40.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average of $45.92. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.31.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.38% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $516.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

In other CDK Global news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $137,642.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,707,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 173,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 226,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $756,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

