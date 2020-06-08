ValuEngine Downgrades Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) to Buy

ValuEngine cut shares of Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IFRX. Ci Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Inflarx in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Inflarx from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Inflarx from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Inflarx from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Inflarx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IFRX opened at $7.49 on Friday. Inflarx has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60. The company has a market cap of $195.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.62.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inflarx will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inflarx during the 1st quarter worth about $4,078,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Inflarx during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,609,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inflarx by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Inflarx in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inflarx in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 19.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inflarx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Inflarx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflarx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.