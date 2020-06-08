Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Value Line from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:VALU opened at $30.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $295.91 million, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Value Line has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.70.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 381.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 46.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 15.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Value Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities.

