Vale (NYSE:VALE) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VALE. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vale from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vale from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Vale has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.78.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a PE ratio of 276.07 and a beta of 1.07. Vale has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.56.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Vale had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 16.43%. Analysts anticipate that Vale will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vale by 79.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 285.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 1,002.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Vale by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

