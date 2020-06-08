USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on USAC. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on USA Compression Partners from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Compression Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. B. Riley lowered USA Compression Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered USA Compression Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Shares of USAC opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average of $12.74. USA Compression Partners has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.96 million. USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 80.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric D. Long purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 28,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

