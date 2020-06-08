US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on USCR. DA Davidson downgraded US Concrete from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Concrete from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Concrete from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of US Concrete from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of US Concrete from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.67.
NASDAQ:USCR opened at $26.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.19. US Concrete has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $449.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.41.
In other news, Director Michael D. Lundin acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,104 shares in the company, valued at $962,388. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 750 shares of company stock valued at $10,938. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Concrete in the 1st quarter valued at $786,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Concrete in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of US Concrete by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 24,056 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of US Concrete by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloverdale Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of US Concrete by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 279,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 79,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.
US Concrete Company Profile
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
