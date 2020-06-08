US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on USCR. DA Davidson downgraded US Concrete from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Concrete from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Concrete from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of US Concrete from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of US Concrete from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.67.

NASDAQ:USCR opened at $26.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.19. US Concrete has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $449.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.41.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.56. US Concrete had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that US Concrete will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Lundin acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,104 shares in the company, valued at $962,388. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 750 shares of company stock valued at $10,938. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Concrete in the 1st quarter valued at $786,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Concrete in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of US Concrete by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 24,056 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of US Concrete by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloverdale Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of US Concrete by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 279,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 79,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

US Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

