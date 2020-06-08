Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

UTL has been the subject of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Unitil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Unitil from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

NYSE:UTL opened at $50.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $753.48 million, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.18. Unitil has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Unitil in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Unitil in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Unitil in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

