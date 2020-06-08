United Continental’s (UAL) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their sell rating on shares of United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

UAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of United Continental from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of United Continental from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of United Continental from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of United Continental from $87.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of United Continental from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. United Continental presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

UAL opened at $42.41 on Friday. United Continental has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $96.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.54.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. United Continental had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Continental will post -20.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Continental by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in United Continental by 1,437.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in United Continental in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Continental by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Continental in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

