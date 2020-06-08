United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on UAL. Buckingham Research lowered shares of United Continental from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Continental from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of United Continental from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of United Continental from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of United Continental from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Continental presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

UAL stock opened at $42.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.54. United Continental has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Continental will post -20.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in United Continental by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in United Continental by 1,437.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in United Continental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Continental by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Continental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

