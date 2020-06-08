Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.40.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Shares of UCTT opened at $24.22 on Thursday. Ultra Clean has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -807.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.45.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,327.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 2,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $40,508.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at $5,868,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

Featured Article: Oversold

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.