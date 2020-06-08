Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. is a developer and supplier of critical subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for gas delivery systems and other subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, component neutral design and manufacturing and component testing capabilities. Ultra Clean’s customers are primarily original equipment manufacturers for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UCTT. BidaskClub raised shares of Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ultra Clean from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.40.

Shares of UCTT opened at $24.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.18 million, a P/E ratio of -807.17, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 2,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $40,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,327.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 386,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 89,677 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 151,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 70,005 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,689,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 68,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

