UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY)

COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CODYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.26. 154,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,028. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.77. COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $8.68.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

