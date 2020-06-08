UBS Group Cuts Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $83.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AEE. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameren from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameren presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.36.

Get Ameren alerts:

Shares of AEE opened at $75.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. Ameren has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,291,000 after purchasing an additional 415,960 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,405,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,158,000 after purchasing an additional 696,458 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 20.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,033,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,576,000 after purchasing an additional 839,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,269,000 after purchasing an additional 65,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,130,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,915 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.