UBS Group Boosts WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target to $93.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $92.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a strong sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.30.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $92.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.67%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $104,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 41,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 163.7% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 148,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,078,000 after purchasing an additional 22,030 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 415,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,855,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,538,000 after purchasing an additional 37,897 shares during the period. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

