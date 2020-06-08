UBS Group Boosts Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target to $32.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Domo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Domo from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Get Domo alerts:

DOMO opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $912.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 3.13. Domo has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $35.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.95.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 million. Domo had a negative net margin of 63.49% and a negative return on equity of 2,389.51%. Domo’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domo will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Domo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter worth $436,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,799,000 after buying an additional 70,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.