U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

USB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nomura Securities upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.26.

NYSE:USB opened at $42.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average is $46.75. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,707,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,888,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,796,000 after purchasing an additional 593,687 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $863,079,000. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 56.3% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,051,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,541,000 after purchasing an additional 149,534 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

