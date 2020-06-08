Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TCX. ValuEngine cut Tucows from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tucows from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of TCX opened at $61.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $647.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 1.04. Tucows has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $67.32.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Tucows had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $83.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tucows will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tucows news, VP Bret Fausett acquired 27,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $69,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,386,475.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCX. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd raised its position in Tucows by 41.7% in the first quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd now owns 447,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,601,000 after acquiring an additional 131,716 shares in the last quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tucows in the fourth quarter valued at $3,971,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Tucows by 179.1% in the first quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 29,213 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tucows by 199.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tucows by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

