Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,918,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 477,672 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 3.17% of Trimble worth $252,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 804,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Shares of TRMB stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,762. Trimble Inc has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $46.67. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.36.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.19 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 12,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $497,661.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,125.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

