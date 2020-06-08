Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 92,500 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,320,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,500 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.5% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.05% of Johnson & Johnson worth $173,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 24,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the first quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 182,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Shares of JNJ opened at $147.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.12 and its 200-day moving average is $143.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The firm has a market cap of $388.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

