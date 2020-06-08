Travala.com Market Capitalization Achieves $13.76 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 8th. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $13.76 million and $345,619.00 worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala.com token can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00003699 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.25 or 0.01973277 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00179052 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00045149 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00120178 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,242,960 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,378,060 tokens. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com

Buying and Selling Travala.com

Travala.com can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

