TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Insider Halle Fine Terrion Sells 4,500 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.54, for a total transaction of $2,225,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,636.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TDG traded up $11.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $502.76. The company had a trading volume of 16,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,833. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $200.06 and a 12 month high of $673.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $358.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.38. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $1.30. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Vertical Research cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 121.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.