Traders Purchase High Volume of Old National Bancorp Call Options (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 4,116 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,465% compared to the typical daily volume of 263 call options.

ONB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of ONB traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.84. 33,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,391. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average is $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $18.74.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.62%.

In other Old National Bancorp news, CEO James C. Ryan III acquired 3,800 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $51,262.00. Also, Director Daniel S. Hermann bought 20,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $256,965.80. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONB. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 29.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 101,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 23,021 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth $514,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth $458,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 51.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.