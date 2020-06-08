Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK)

On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,988 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,234% compared to the average daily volume of 224 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in On Deck Capital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in On Deck Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

ONDK stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.41. 150,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,899. On Deck Capital has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $4.71. The stock has a market cap of $67.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76. The company has a current ratio of 18.52, a quick ratio of 18.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.96). On Deck Capital had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $110.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.49 million. As a group, analysts predict that On Deck Capital will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ONDK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of On Deck Capital from $4.25 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of On Deck Capital from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.29.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

