Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC)

ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,609 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,833% compared to the average volume of 135 call options.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

In related news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg acquired 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 996,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,942.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Eisenberg bought 30,000 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,005.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 76,907 shares of company stock worth $120,379. 6.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORBC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ORBCOMM by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,585,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after buying an additional 18,311 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,884,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 87,896 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,615,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 542,923 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ORBCOMM by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,533,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after buying an additional 381,054 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in ORBCOMM by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,357,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after buying an additional 535,597 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORBC traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 127,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,220. The company has a market capitalization of $305.05 million, a P/E ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26. ORBCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $66.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. Research analysts expect that ORBCOMM will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

