Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Director David B. Wells Sells 6,639 Shares

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Director David B. Wells sold 6,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,323,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,039,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $354.29 on Monday. Trade Desk Inc has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $360.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.48, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $286.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.84.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 254.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Trade Desk by 79.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Trade Desk by 23.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.