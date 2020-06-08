Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Lifted to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $16.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Toll Brothers from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $36.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.66. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.47.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 6.85%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen F. East purchased 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $49,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,503. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

