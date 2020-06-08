Tiziana Life Sciences’ (TLSA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tiziana Life Sciences from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Tiziana Life Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.
Shares of TLSA opened at $5.80 on Friday. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02.
About Tiziana Life Sciences
Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Milciclib (TZLS-201) that is in phase II clinical trials for epithelial thymic carcinoma and/or thymoma in patients previously treated with chemotherapy; and Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 antibody, which completed phase IIa clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, autoimmune type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and lupus.
See Also: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.