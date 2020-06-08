TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TGTX. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.45. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $22.28.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124,230.27% and a negative return on equity of 2,937.74%. Equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 71,001 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,220,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 163,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,103,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,059,000 after purchasing an additional 74,656 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 45,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2,762.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 247,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 238,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.88% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

