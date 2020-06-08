TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TGTX. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.
NASDAQ TGTX opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.45. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $22.28.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 71,001 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,220,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 163,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,103,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,059,000 after purchasing an additional 74,656 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 45,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2,762.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 247,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 238,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.88% of the company’s stock.
TG Therapeutics Company Profile
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.
Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?
Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.