Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a life science company engaged in developing and commercializing tetracycline based drugs to treat drug-resistant infectious diseases, inflammation, and cancer. Its principal products include eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Gram-negative infections. The Company’s product under development includes eravacycline oral formulation, TP-834 and TP-271. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Get Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Gabelli raised shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. G.Research raised shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.25.

TTPH opened at $2.45 on Friday. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $17.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.32. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 798.18% and a negative return on equity of 210.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTPH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 62,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 11,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 42.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

Featured Article: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.