Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TELL. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tellurian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tellurian from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Tellurian in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tellurian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tellurian from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.68.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Shares of TELL opened at $1.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.86. Tellurian has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $9.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 83.65% and a negative net margin of 494.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tellurian will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tellurian by 240.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 114,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 80,936 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tellurian during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tellurian during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Tellurian during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Tellurian by 31.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 156,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 37,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.