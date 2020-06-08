TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of TD Ameritrade from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.46.

AMTD stock opened at $46.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. TD Ameritrade has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.02%.

In related news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,264.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,060,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,705,000 after buying an additional 23,879 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

