Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) & Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) Head-To-Head Survey

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) and Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Synopsys and Taoping, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synopsys 0 0 13 0 3.00 Taoping 0 0 0 0 N/A

Synopsys presently has a consensus target price of $187.46, indicating a potential upside of 2.45%. Given Synopsys’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Synopsys is more favorable than Taoping.

Volatility & Risk

Synopsys has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taoping has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Synopsys and Taoping’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synopsys $3.36 billion 8.20 $532.37 million $3.45 53.03 Taoping $20.58 million 0.74 $1.69 million N/A N/A

Synopsys has higher revenue and earnings than Taoping.

Profitability

This table compares Synopsys and Taoping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synopsys 13.96% 11.53% 7.01% Taoping N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Synopsys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Taoping shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Synopsys shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of Taoping shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Synopsys beats Taoping on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. The company also offers intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, SATA, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; analog IP, including data converters and audio codecs; and system-on-chip infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating point components, and ARM AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals. In addition, it provides logic libraries and embedded memories; configurable processor cores and application-specific instruction-set processor tools for embedded applications; IP subsystems for audio, sensor, and data fusion functionality; and security IP solutions. Further, the company offers Platform Architect tools for SoC architecture analysis and optimization; virtual prototyping solutions; and HAPS FPGA-based prototyping systems, as well as a series of tools used in the design of optical systems and photonic devices. Additionally, it provides testing tools, services, and programs, which include security testing, managed services, programs and professional services, and training that enable its customers to detect and remediate defects in the software development lifecycle; manufacturing solutions for semiconductor manufacturers to develop fabrication processes; and professional and other services. Synopsys, Inc. has collaboration with Palma Ceia SemiDesign, Inc. to provide ready-to-use NB-IoT solution. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Taoping

Taoping Inc. provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology. It offers cloud-based software as a service to automate the interactive workflow between advertising agencies and their customers, including establishing new projects, submitting advertisement proposals, revising and approving advertising proposals, processing payment online, remotely uploading advertisement content, and tracking and analyzing performance data. The company also provides project-based technology products and services for the public sector; and software and hardware with fully integrated solutions, including information technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies, and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation, and other private sectors, as well as related maintenance and support services. The company was formerly known as China Information Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Taoping Inc. in June 2018. Taoping Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

