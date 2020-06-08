Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SYKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Sidoti raised Sykes Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Sykes Enterprises from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sykes Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sykes Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Shares of Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. Sykes Enterprises has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $38.24. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.43.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $411.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, Director W. Mark Watson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,991 shares in the company, valued at $156,365.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,926.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 268.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 80.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

