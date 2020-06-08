SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SVMK. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SVMK in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SVMK in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVMK from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVMK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of SVMK from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SVMK currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Get SVMK alerts:

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $21.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average is $17.16. SVMK has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $22.27.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.50 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. SVMK’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SVMK will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $28,161.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 72,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $1,438,557.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,384 shares of company stock worth $2,365,684. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of SVMK by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,950,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,981,000 after purchasing an additional 656,430 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of SVMK by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,403,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,056,000 after purchasing an additional 526,751 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVMK by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,352,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,933 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVMK by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of SVMK by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 2,411,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,085,000 after purchasing an additional 791,290 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.