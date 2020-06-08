SunTrust Banks Trims Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Target Price to $25.00

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its price target decreased by SunTrust Banks from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on YEXT. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Yext in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.81.

Shares of YEXT opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.58. Yext has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $22.65.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $85.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.14 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 61.91% and a negative net margin of 41.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts expect that Yext will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $33,325.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 214,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,259.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jim Steele sold 5,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $90,787.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,184.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 370,099 shares of company stock worth $4,927,046 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Invus Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter valued at $59,797,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Yext by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,848,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,080 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Yext by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,092,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter valued at $15,955,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Yext by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,586,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,657,000 after purchasing an additional 933,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

