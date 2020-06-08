SunTrust Banks Boosts Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target to $28.00

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its price objective upped by SunTrust Banks from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Repay’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RPAY. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Repay from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $23.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.47. Repay has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.86 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Repay will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 28,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $660,000.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,371.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $183,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the first quarter worth $54,428,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the first quarter worth $3,552,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 134.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Repay by 803.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 25,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

