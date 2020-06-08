SunTrust Banks Boosts Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Price Target to $17.00

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) had its price target boosted by SunTrust Banks from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CHNG has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Change Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.32.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Change Healthcare has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 302.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.69 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 22.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHNG. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,696,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,133 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $41,224,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $27,173,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,831,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,794,000 after purchasing an additional 500,470 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 702,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after purchasing an additional 462,725 shares during the period.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

