Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on STRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Strattec Security from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised Strattec Security from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRT opened at $18.23 on Thursday. Strattec Security has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.59 million, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.47. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $116.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Strattec Security will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 52,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

