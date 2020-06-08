Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Extraction Oil & Gas Call Options (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 3,626 call options on the company. This is an increase of 10,260% compared to the typical volume of 35 call options.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XOG shares. Cowen downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Extraction Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stephens lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Extraction Oil & Gas from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extraction Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOG traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.97. 35,166,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,477,385. The company has a market cap of $58.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $4.60.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $165.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.78 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 144.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extraction Oil & Gas will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOG. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 41.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 183,724 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 21.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 280,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

