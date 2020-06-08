Stifel Nicolaus Raises WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Price Target to $9.00

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WPX. TD Securities dropped their target price on WPX Energy from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered WPX Energy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on WPX Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price objective on WPX Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.51.

Shares of WPX Energy stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. WPX Energy has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $14.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 3.58.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.59 million. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The company’s revenue was up 289.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WPX Energy will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 926,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,426.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Herdman bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $117,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,807 shares in the company, valued at $177,959.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in WPX Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in WPX Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in WPX Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in WPX Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

