Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SHOO. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Steven Madden from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Steven Madden from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.38.

SHOO opened at $28.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $44.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.99.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The textile maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $359.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.21 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

