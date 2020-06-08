Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Acquired by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 66.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 361,097 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,404.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 218,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,469,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,649,378.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STWD shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

Shares of STWD traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.20. 170,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,106,637. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.73. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

