SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SSNC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.86.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $60.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.45.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.81%.

In other news, Director Smita Conjeevaram purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.43 per share, with a total value of $69,002.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 188.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 65.1% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.