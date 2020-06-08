Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPWH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $8.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.19.

Shares of SPWH opened at $13.26 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $13.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $246.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Kent Vernon Graham sold 10,000 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,579.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

