S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,923 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.10% of S&P Global worth $57,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1,437.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

NYSE:SPGI traded down $5.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $327.90. 467,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $334.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $316.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.40.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.