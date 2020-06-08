Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR) in a report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Southside Bancshares from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

PIPR opened at $68.68 on Thursday. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $87.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.09.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $240.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.30 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Abraham purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.39 per share, for a total transaction of $55,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,361.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy L. Carter acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.84 per share, for a total transaction of $73,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 9,222 shares in the company, valued at $339,738.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,600 shares of company stock worth $363,904 over the last three months.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.