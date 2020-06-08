Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Holdings Reduced by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.09% of Southern worth $50,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 7,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

In related news, Director Ernest J. Moniz bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.72 per share, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $191,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.62. The stock had a trading volume of 167,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,931,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.44. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.74 and its 200-day moving average is $60.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.32%.

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.