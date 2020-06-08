Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Dawson James began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.69.
Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $863.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 3.06. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.
Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.
