Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Dawson James began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $863.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 3.06. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 92,144 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.18% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

