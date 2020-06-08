Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Smartsheet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.93.

SMAR stock opened at $44.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $60.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -50.04 and a beta of 1.63.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $846,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 746,513 shares in the company, valued at $42,103,333.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 6,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $270,756.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 603,490 shares of company stock worth $29,011,887. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Smartsheet by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,584,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,228,000 after buying an additional 8,508,843 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 124.4% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,976,000 after buying an additional 1,628,968 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at about $53,772,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its position in Smartsheet by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 4,437,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,341,000 after buying an additional 1,105,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

